Assured Guaranty (AGO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $90.00 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $58.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09. Assured Guaranty has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Assured Guaranty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,714,000 after purchasing an additional 410,594 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 102.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,246,000 after acquiring an additional 193,081 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 25.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 550,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,027,000 after acquiring an additional 111,713 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,158,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,035,000 after acquiring an additional 108,726 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 120.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 189,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,374 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

