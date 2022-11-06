Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells $392,112.00 in Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 5,600 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $392,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 821,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,504,345.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XPEL opened at $64.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.17. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.31 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 39.82% and a net margin of 11.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the second quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 118.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on XPEL. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on XPEL in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on XPEL to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

