Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP raised its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $375.00 to $358.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Insider Activity

Group 1 Automotive Price Performance

In related news, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total value of $714,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,187,474.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.74, for a total transaction of $5,212,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,142.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.61, for a total transaction of $714,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,187,474.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPI opened at $170.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.03. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.16 and a fifty-two week high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.70%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

See Also

