Aviva PLC Increases Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Aviva PLC increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,763 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 6,490,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,866 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in New York Times by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,741,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,201,000 after buying an additional 1,389,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in New York Times by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,345,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,217,000 after buying an additional 100,630 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its stake in New York Times by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 3,348,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,484,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in New York Times by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,124,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,234,000 after buying an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NYT. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.93.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $33.03 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $51.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.96.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $555.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.74 million. New York Times had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.79%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.95%.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

