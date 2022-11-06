Aviva PLC Sells 7,201 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,694 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,201 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ST. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 74.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,583,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,501,000 after acquiring an additional 678,142 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,493,608 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $228,500,000 after acquiring an additional 599,615 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $23,119,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,888,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $197,736,000 after acquiring an additional 451,725 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 4.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,769,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $496,784,000 after acquiring an additional 451,562 shares during the period. 98.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of ST opened at $40.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $36.64 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.77.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

ST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.93.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

