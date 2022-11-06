Aviva PLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Aviva PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 41,666 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned about 0.05% of Summit Materials worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Summit Materials by 35.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at about $643,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter.

SUM opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. Summit Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.99 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46.

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $631.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.45 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 7.62%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

SUM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.61.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, and residential and nonresidential end markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

