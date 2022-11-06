Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 3,183 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

iShares Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEV opened at $41.87 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.03 and a 200 day moving average of $43.13.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

