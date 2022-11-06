Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Lowers Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,688 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 115,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 22,108 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 24,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 382,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,931,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,296,000 after purchasing an additional 474,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $46.79 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.62 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.13.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%.

