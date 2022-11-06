Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Aviva PLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,114,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122,603 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 40.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,178,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,685 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 221.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 830,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 572,345 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 310.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 712,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,405,000 after purchasing an additional 538,688 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3,089.2% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 553,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,905,000 after acquiring an additional 536,277 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.9 %

CCL stock opened at $9.00 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Carnival Co. &

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.