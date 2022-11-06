Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Stake Increased by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Sun Life Financial by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 46.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SLF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.96 and a 1-year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 13.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.528 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 50.70%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.