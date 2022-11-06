Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Aviva PLC cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,780 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FOX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in FOX by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in FOX by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in FOX by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in FOX by 150.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX opened at $27.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.91. Fox Co. has a one year low of $26.43 and a one year high of $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.87.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

Featured Stories

