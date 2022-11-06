The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,385 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 41,450 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 47.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 15.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 194,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,897,000 after buying an additional 26,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 3,100 shares of company stock valued at $90,156 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

