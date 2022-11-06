Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 592 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,774,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,600,756,000 after acquiring an additional 722,396 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,192,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,181,000 after acquiring an additional 99,861 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360,214 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XYL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xylem from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Xylem from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of XYL opened at $107.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.21. The firm has a market cap of $19.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.10. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.08 and a 12 month high of $134.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

