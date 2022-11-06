Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $796,000 Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 164.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 2.5 %

EA opened at $129.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.78. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.59.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 23.68%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $189,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.76.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

