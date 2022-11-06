Aviva PLC Sells 28,512,873 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,512,873 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 412.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Stock Down 10.2 %

Okta stock opened at $45.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.66. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $272.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.22. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. Okta’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 30,760 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $1,826,836.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,322,505.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313 in the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Okta from $117.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Okta to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $155.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens downgraded shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $89.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.17.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

