Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $753,000 Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lowered its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,144 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 410.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarMax by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $124.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Stephens downgraded shares of CarMax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.60.

CarMax Stock Performance

NYSE KMX opened at $62.79 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.85 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.97.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

