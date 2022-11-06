Aviva PLC Sells 17,378 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,378 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource during the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after purchasing an additional 34,481 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 199,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 57,278 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of NiSource to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of NiSource from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

NiSource Stock Up 0.9 %

NiSource stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.87. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

NiSource Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses on natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

See Also

