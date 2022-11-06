Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253,089 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Vale were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 319.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vale by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.39 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

VALE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.04.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

