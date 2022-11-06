Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $269.04 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.73.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amgen will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

