Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) PT Raised to $278.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $265.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.
AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $257.00 to $279.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.79.
Amgen Stock Performance
Shares of AMGN opened at $269.04 on Friday. Amgen has a 1 year low of $198.64 and a 1 year high of $274.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.73.
Insider Transactions at Amgen
In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,329,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,445,110,000 after buying an additional 668,036 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Amgen by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,504,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,376,579,000 after acquiring an additional 357,413 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,911,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,168,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,223 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,819,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,778,000 after purchasing an additional 94,565 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,380,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,059,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,644 shares during the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amgen
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
Featured Stories
