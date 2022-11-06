Greenbrook TMS (GBNH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Greenbrook TMS to post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter.

Greenbrook TMS Stock Performance

NASDAQ GBNH opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $1.27 and a 1 year high of $7.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 3.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenbrook TMS

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Greenbrook TMS at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Greenbrook TMS

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Greenbrook TMS from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Greenbrook TMS from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Clarus Securities lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$7.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

