Assertio (ASRT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.62 million. Assertio had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 22.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, analysts expect Assertio to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Assertio Stock Up 1.9 %
ASRT stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. Assertio has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $4.44. The firm has a market cap of $130.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.00.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio in the first quarter valued at $540,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Assertio by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71,829 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in Assertio by 291.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 113,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 84,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assertio during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Assertio by 621.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 79,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.93% of the company’s stock.
Assertio Holdings, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution and a suppository form for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.
