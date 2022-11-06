Alarm.com (ALRM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Alarm.com has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.89-$1.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $1.89-$1.91 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. Alarm.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $212.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Alarm.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $56.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.06. Alarm.com has a 1 year low of $54.58 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 9,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $694,868.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 469,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,380,028.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $515,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,309 shares in the company, valued at $2,744,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,653,366. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, Internet of Things, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

