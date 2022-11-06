StockNews.com Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Buy

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
SBUX has been the subject of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.04.
Starbucks Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.08 and a 200-day moving average of $81.79. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after buying an additional 2,733,608 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 29.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after buying an additional 3,133,826 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $995,996,000 after buying an additional 2,395,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,811,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $892,535,000 after buying an additional 1,531,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,318,450 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
