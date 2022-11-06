Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.30 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.60. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBR. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.

NYSE PBR opened at $12.65 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBR. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1,364.7% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,032 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 3,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.74% of the company’s stock.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

