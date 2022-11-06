Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $12.30 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $13.60. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 2.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PBR. Itaú Unibanco lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.26.
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Trading Down 3.1 %
NYSE PBR opened at $12.65 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $82.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.45.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras
Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile
Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.
