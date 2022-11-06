Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Financial

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $26.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 64.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Funko from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Funko from $23.00 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Funko from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.93.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko Stock Down 59.4 %

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $7.92 on Friday. Funko has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $397.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Activity at Funko

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Funko had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $315.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Funko will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 37,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $870,271.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,530.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 26,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $610,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,509.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,821 shares of company stock valued at $1,497,577. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Funko

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 625.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 878,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,600,000 after buying an additional 757,101 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the second quarter worth approximately $2,245,000. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 345.5% during the first quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 285,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 221,032 shares during the period. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 47.0% during the second quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 397,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.