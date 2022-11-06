Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OM stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.60. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 91.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 167,278 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Outset Medical

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Outset Medical from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

