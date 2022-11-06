Outset Medical (OM) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.81) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Outset Medical Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of OM stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.26 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The company has a market cap of $630.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.60. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $60.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outset Medical
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after purchasing an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 9.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,302,000 after buying an additional 100,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 91.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after buying an additional 167,278 shares during the period.
About Outset Medical
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
