Robert W. Baird Downgrades Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) to Neutral

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.77% from the stock’s current price.

SPR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of SPR opened at $23.43 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $53.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.25% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPR. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,816 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,662,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 768.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

