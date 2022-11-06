Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Lowered by B. Riley

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $14.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $21.00. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on VIAV. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.58.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 23.2 %

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.82. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

