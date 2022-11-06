Raymond James Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to Strong-Buy

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mercury General Stock Up 13.6 %
MCY opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.49. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.
