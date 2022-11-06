Raymond James Upgrades Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) to Strong-Buy

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $45.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.35% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mercury General in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

MCY opened at $36.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.49. Mercury General has a 12 month low of $27.89 and a 12 month high of $56.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 44.7% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 797,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after buying an additional 246,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury General by 52.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 635,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,146,000 after buying an additional 219,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury General by 20.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $70,106,000 after buying an additional 219,719 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Mercury General during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,248,000. 40.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance products. Its automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

