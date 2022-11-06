Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $549.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.05 million. On average, analysts expect Northern Oil and Gas to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas Price Performance

Shares of NOG stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Northern Oil and Gas has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.11.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.89.

Insider Activity at Northern Oil and Gas

In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $492,817.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Erik J. Romslo sold 13,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total transaction of $492,817.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 6,620 shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.71, for a total transaction of $229,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 58,128 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,622.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 30,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 14.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 10.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.