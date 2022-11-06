Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $95.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $100.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s previous close.

AEIS has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $98.07. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.73 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86.

Insider Activity

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.27. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business had revenue of $440.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,813 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total value of $170,911.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,917.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 243.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 259.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 467.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 403 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Further Reading

