International Seaways (INSW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect International Seaways to post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.49 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Seaways Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $44.95 on Friday. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $44.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.72.

International Seaways Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.00%.

In related news, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $617,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,248.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Seaways

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 117,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 13.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 623,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on INSW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. B. Riley boosted their price target on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded International Seaways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

