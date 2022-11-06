Envista (NYSE:NVST) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Envista to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.17.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Stock Performance

Shares of NVST opened at $34.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.24. Envista has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envista

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Envista had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm had revenue of $645.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Envista will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Envista by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the 1st quarter worth $2,257,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Envista during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,100,000.

Envista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.