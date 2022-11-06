Health Catalyst (HCAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Health Catalyst to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 54.64%. The business had revenue of $70.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.78 million. On average, analysts expect Health Catalyst to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $7.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $13.22. Health Catalyst has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $53.78. The company has a market capitalization of $386.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,964 shares of company stock valued at $22,074. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the second quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Health Catalyst from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.79.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

