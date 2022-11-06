Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $221.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.00 million. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 111.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BW shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 21.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 10.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

See Also

