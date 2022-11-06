Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $63.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.54.
RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %
RCL stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.
