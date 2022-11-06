Brokerages Set Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Price Target at $63.00

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.54.

RCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 1.7 %

RCL stock opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.76. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.