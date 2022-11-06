Comparing SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM) and Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) and SoOum (OTCMKTS:SOUM – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and SoOum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Warner Bros. Discovery -14.32% 2.44% 0.92% SoOum N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Warner Bros. Discovery has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoOum has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Warner Bros. Discovery $12.19 billion 2.08 $1.01 billion ($1.68) -6.21 SoOum $630,000.00 0.01 -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Warner Bros. Discovery and SoOum’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Warner Bros. Discovery has higher revenue and earnings than SoOum.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.3% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Warner Bros. Discovery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.4% of SoOum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Warner Bros. Discovery and SoOum, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Warner Bros. Discovery 1 7 9 0 2.47 SoOum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus target price of $22.56, indicating a potential upside of 116.32%. Given Warner Bros. Discovery’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Warner Bros. Discovery is more favorable than SoOum.

Summary

Warner Bros. Discovery beats SoOum on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc., a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en Español, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Magnolia Network, Cooking Channel, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks. Its content spans genres, including survival, natural history, exploration, sports, general entertainment, home, food, travel, heroes, adventure, crime and investigation, health, and kids. The company also operates production studios that develop and produce content; and digital products and Websites. It provides content through various distribution platforms comprising pay-television, free-to-air and broadcast television, authenticated GO applications, digital distribution arrangements, content licensing agreements, and direct-to-consumer subscriptions, as well as various platforms that include brand-aligned Websites, online streaming, mobile devices, video on demand, and broadband channels. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.is headquartered in New York, New York.

About SoOum

SoOum, Corp. operates as a commodity trading arbitrage firm in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Arbitrage and Construction Services. It performs arbitrage on a defined supply and demand conditions creating price discrepancies of physical commodities in opposing markets. The company trades in soft commodities, such as rice, wheat, sugar, soybeans, meats, live cattle, seafood, live seafood, and other soft commodities; and hard commodities, including iron ore, crude oil, coal, salt, aluminum, copper, gold, silver, palladium and platinum, cement, fly ash, precious metals, and other such hard commodities. It also develops applications for mobile and TV smart devices. The company was formerly known as Swordfish Financial, Inc. and changed its name to SoOum, Corp. in October 2015. SoOum, Corp.is based in New York, New York.

