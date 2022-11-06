Insider Selling: The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Director Sells $500,471.40 in Stock

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $500,471.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,739,557 shares in the company, valued at $138,851,439.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 31,950 shares of Charles Schwab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $2,556,319.50.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $79.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $59.35 and a twelve month high of $96.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 949,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,207,000 after buying an additional 21,525 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $366,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,116,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,412,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

