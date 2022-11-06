Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) COO Sells $528,385.25 in Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total value of $528,385.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.8 %

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $119.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $124.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 8.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Comfort Systems USA

A number of analysts recently commented on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIX. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 566,455 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,420,000 after buying an additional 268,903 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after buying an additional 187,982 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 706,010 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,765,000 after buying an additional 105,477 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,581,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

