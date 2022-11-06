Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Major Shareholder Sells $543,773.16 in Stock

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Barry Canton sold 196,308 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $543,773.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,780,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,100,816.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barry Canton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 27th, Barry Canton sold 204,478 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total transaction of $554,135.38.

On Monday, October 24th, Barry Canton sold 206,503 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total transaction of $512,127.44.

On Thursday, October 20th, Barry Canton sold 196,721 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $485,900.87.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Barry Canton sold 198,051 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $522,854.64.

On Friday, October 14th, Barry Canton sold 215,948 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $565,783.76.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Barry Canton sold 211,065 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.81, for a total transaction of $593,092.65.

On Monday, October 10th, Barry Canton sold 213,575 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.88, for a total transaction of $615,096.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total transaction of $1,070,384.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:DNA opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 0.89. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $144.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 549.38%. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNA. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SkyKnight Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $854,000. Finally, Trustees of The University of Pennsylvania acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

