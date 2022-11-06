Vonage (NYSE:VG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Vonage Price Performance

NYSE:VG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99. Vonage has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Get Vonage alerts:

About Vonage

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vonage, a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage’s Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. Vonage’s fully programmable unified communications and contact center applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or anywhere, providing enormous flexibility and ensuring business continuity.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.