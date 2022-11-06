Vonage (NYSE:VG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vonage (NYSE:VG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Vonage Price Performance
NYSE:VG opened at $20.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.99. Vonage has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $21.00.
About Vonage
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vonage (VG)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.