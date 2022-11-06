Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 0.3 %

UHS stock opened at $112.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Universal Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $158.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.14. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 692 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Universal Health Services by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

