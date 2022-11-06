V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

VFC has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on V.F. from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on V.F. from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

V.F. Price Performance

Shares of VFC opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.66. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $26.46 and a fifty-two week high of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Insider Activity at V.F.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Richard Carucci acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.44 per share, for a total transaction of $414,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 115,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About V.F.

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Further Reading

