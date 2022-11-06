Insider Buying: Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Insider Purchases 55,596 Shares of Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 55,596 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $230,723.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,854,255.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 65,118 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $279,356.22.

On Friday, October 28th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 64,406 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.25 per share, with a total value of $273,725.50.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 71,000 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.26 per share, with a total value of $302,460.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 53,800 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,966.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Franklin Resources Inc bought 37,672 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $153,325.04.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Franklin Resources Inc purchased 61,729 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $250,619.74.

On Monday, October 17th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 51,277 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.16 per share, for a total transaction of $213,312.32.

On Friday, October 14th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 59,500 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $243,355.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 46,244 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $193,762.36.

On Monday, October 10th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 36,136 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.29 per share, with a total value of $155,023.44.

Franklin Resources Price Performance

NYSE BEN opened at $23.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.24 and a 52-week high of $36.78.

Franklin Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 46.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 174,403 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.2% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 127,112 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 94,351 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 289,210 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,224,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.90.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

