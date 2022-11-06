Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Insider Sells $205,282.20 in Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) insider Mark Casper sold 4,890 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $205,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,217 shares in the company, valued at $764,749.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $40.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.25. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.60%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $229,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 13.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 51,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NEM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Newmont to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.72.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

