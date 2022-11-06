Charles N. York II Sells 10,000 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) CFO Charles N. York II sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $200,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 294,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,896,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DAWN stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.03. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts expect that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAWN. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,888,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,060,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 139.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,308 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

