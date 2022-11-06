GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

GrowGeneration stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.81. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 12.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 14.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 644.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 22.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Further Reading

