GrowGeneration (GRWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $71.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.77 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 39.40% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. On average, analysts expect GrowGeneration to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
GrowGeneration stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.57. The stock has a market cap of $209.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 2.81. GrowGeneration has a fifty-two week low of $2.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.43.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
Further Reading
