Larry G. Dillon Sells 4,000 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

CFFI stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.29. C&F Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $61.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of C&F Financial by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of C&F Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 55,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,823,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of C&F Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of C&F Financial by 2.3% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 38,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

