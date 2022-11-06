Larry G. Dillon Sells 4,000 Shares of C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Stock

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,131.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
CFFI stock opened at $52.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.29. C&F Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $61.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from C&F Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.93%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on C&F Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
