Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.
In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
