Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Fidelity National Financial to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.13. Fidelity National Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FNF. Truist Financial cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Peter O. Shea, Jr. sold 13,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $546,672.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,192,212.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares in the company, valued at $13,024,855.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,455. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 49.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,059 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 277,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,434 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 204,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,978,000 after acquiring an additional 59,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

