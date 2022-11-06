Fluent (FLNT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 7th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.64 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 15.43%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.34. Fluent has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $2.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluent

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fluent in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Matthew Conlin bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 357,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,869. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluent

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 204.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 37,660 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fluent by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 35,826 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

